Northstar Group Inc. Takes $224,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Northstar Group Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 842 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $120,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UNH opened at $261.35 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $207.80 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $248.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $56.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.41.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Steven H. Nelson sold 8,142 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,157,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total value of $2,588,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,172 shares in the company, valued at $19,974,428.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,568 shares of company stock worth $21,128,177. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

