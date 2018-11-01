Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 157.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,261,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771,631 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 104.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $163,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $169,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $213,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACAD. BidaskClub upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 1,210,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.70 per share, for a total transaction of $22,641,511.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $19.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 3.45. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.63 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 135.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

