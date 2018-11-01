Northern Trust Corp Acquires 29,758 Shares of Coeur Mining Inc (CDE)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,496,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 29,758 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.33% of Coeur Mining worth $18,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,000,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,602,000 after buying an additional 1,300,391 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,570,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,535,000 after buying an additional 577,792 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 16.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,993,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,151,000 after buying an additional 1,663,565 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 130.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,079,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,805,000 after buying an additional 1,176,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 20.5% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,396,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,617,000 after buying an additional 237,363 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $4.78 on Thursday. Coeur Mining Inc has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $922.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.50 and a beta of 0.64.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mitchell J. Krebs bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $66,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CDE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $8.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.21.

Coeur Mining, Inc owns, operates, explores for, and develops silver and gold properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo silver-gold complex located in Mexico; the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in British Columbia; the Rochester silver-gold mine located in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; and the Wharf gold mine located in South Dakota.

