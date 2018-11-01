Northcoast Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) – Northcoast Research lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report issued on Monday, October 29th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.28 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.67. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber to $30.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.69. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $36.07.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 80.7% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 33.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 13.3% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 14.3% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.