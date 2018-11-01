North American Construction Group (NOA) Announces Earnings Results

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $65.14 million during the quarter.

Shares of NOA stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,218. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $12.68. The stock has a market cap of $266.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.79 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0153 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 99,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $1,102,388.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

