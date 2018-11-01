Nordstrom (JWN) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wedbush

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $75.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $55.00. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.03% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on JWN. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price objective on Nordstrom and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Nomura raised their price target on Nordstrom from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Nordstrom from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

JWN opened at $65.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.87. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $67.70.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 56.00% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Blake W. Nordstrom sold 127,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total value of $7,827,209.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,519,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,970,508.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sari sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $426,891.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,155.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,275 shares of company stock worth $13,048,270. Company insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

