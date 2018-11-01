Noble (NE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Noble (NYSE:NE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Noble had a negative net margin of 81.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $279.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE NE traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $4.88. The company had a trading volume of 10,206,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,860,321. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Noble has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $7.44.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Simmons upgraded shares of Noble from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $6.00 target price on shares of Noble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Noble from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $8.00 target price on shares of Noble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Noble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.24.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 8 drill ships, 6 semisubmersibles, and 14 jack ups. Noble Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

