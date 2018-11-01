Noble (NE) Cut to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Noble (NYSE:NE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of Noble from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Seaport Global Securities set a $5.00 target price on shares of Noble and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Noble from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Noble in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.24.

NYSE:NE opened at $5.11 on Monday. Noble has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.25.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02. Noble had a negative net margin of 81.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $279.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Noble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Noble will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Noble by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,605,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,572 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Noble by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,640,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,793 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Noble by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,628,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,508 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Noble by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,406,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,235,000 after purchasing an additional 60,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Noble by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,080,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,171,000 after purchasing an additional 270,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

About Noble

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 8 drill ships, 6 semisubmersibles, and 14 jack ups. Noble Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

