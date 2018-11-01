Noble Energy (NBL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Noble Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. KLR Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Monday, August 20th. TD Securities set a $43.00 price objective on Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Noble Energy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

Shares of NBL stock opened at $24.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.16, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Noble Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.76.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Noble Energy had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Noble Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 14,137,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $250,935,264.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBL. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Noble Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Noble Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Noble Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Noble Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Noble Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

