Noble Energy (NBL) Posts Earnings Results

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas development company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Noble Energy had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE NBL traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.71. 341,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,354,460. Noble Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 82.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.94%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NBL shares. TD Securities set a $43.00 price target on Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 target price on Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on Noble Energy in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Noble Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

In other Noble Energy news, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 14,137,198 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $250,935,264.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Noble Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,102,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Noble Energy by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,170,389 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $252,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,747 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Noble Energy by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,770,684 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $626,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,041 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Noble Energy by 888.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,808,942 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $63,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Noble Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.