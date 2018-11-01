Noble Capital Markets Lowers Endeavour Silver (EXK) to Market Perform

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was downgraded by Noble Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

EXK has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of NYSE EXK traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.04. 45,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,016. The company has a market cap of $267.06 million, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of -0.21. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $3.35.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $37.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.74 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 0.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 2.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,401,422 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,452,000 after acquiring an additional 283,099 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 5.2% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 1,918,087 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 94,233 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 37.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 778,969 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 213,621 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 156.9% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 717,708 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 438,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 79.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 493,373 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 218,954 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the mining, evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits. It owns interests in the Guanaceví mine located in the Guanaceví district, Durango, Mexico; and the Bolañitos and El Cubo silver-gold mines located in the northern parts of the Guanajuato and La Luz silver districts in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico.

