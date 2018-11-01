NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Takes Position in Washington Prime Group Inc (WPG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,335,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,746,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.72% of Washington Prime Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 79.6% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 18,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 11,108 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 51.5% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 33,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Louis G. Conforti purchased 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $149,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,936.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Louis G. Conforti purchased 13,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $100,047.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,229.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPG opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.64. Washington Prime Group Inc has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $8.44.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Washington Prime Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Washington Prime Group Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

