NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Grows Holdings in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.15% of Paycom Software worth $13,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 821,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,145,000 after buying an additional 119,541 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 597,864 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,087,000 after buying an additional 29,616 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,728,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,070,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3,056.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 376,233 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.84.

In other news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total transaction of $7,626,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total transaction of $804,596.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 78,200 shares of company stock worth $11,855,816 over the last three months. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software stock opened at $125.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Paycom Software Inc has a 1-year low of $74.35 and a 1-year high of $164.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.27, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.63.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 42.67%. The company had revenue of $133.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

