NMI (NMIH) Trading Up 10.4% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) shares were up 10.4% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $22.36 and last traded at $21.14. Approximately 966,943 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 554,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.14.

The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter. NMI had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 13.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NMIH shares. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of NMI in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NMI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of NMI from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

In related news, CEO Bradley M. Shuster sold 81,972 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $1,741,085.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 643,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,658,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Claudia J. Merkle sold 76,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $1,615,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 162,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 438,220 shares of company stock worth $9,503,491 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in NMI by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in NMI in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in NMI in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NMI in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in NMI by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.11.

About NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

