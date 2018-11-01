Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $5.37 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,536,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,486,000 after buying an additional 619,979 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17.1% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,938,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,626 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.5% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,475,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,774,000 after purchasing an additional 183,310 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.5% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 4,667,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,292,000 after purchasing an additional 442,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 4,387,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,695,000 after purchasing an additional 523,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $5,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total value of $2,540,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 419,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,481,049.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,819 shares of company stock worth $21,703,215. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. FIX began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $77.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $78.48.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 41.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

