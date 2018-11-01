Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 3,906 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Paypal were worth $17,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,266,514,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at $832,700,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2,482.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 2,401,884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $200,005,000 after buying an additional 2,308,867 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,873,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $655,643,000 after buying an additional 1,269,133 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,428,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $785,096,000 after buying an additional 1,227,210 shares during the period. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Paypal news, Director John J. Donahoe sold 139,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,492,817.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,324,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $2,328,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,692,992.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 352,746 shares of company stock valued at $29,754,027 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $84.19 on Thursday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $68.61 and a 52-week high of $93.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.57, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Paypal had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Paypal to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Paypal to $92.00 and gave the company a “$88.22” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.93.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

