Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 1,251 Shares of Progressive Corp (PGR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 409.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 8,571.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $808,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,052,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $771,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 390,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,095,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,325,164 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $69.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Progressive Corp has a 52 week low of $48.59 and a 52 week high of $72.72.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.25%. Progressive’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Progressive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.64.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

