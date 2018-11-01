NiSource (NI) Announces Earnings Results

NiSource (NYSE:NI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 5.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. NiSource updated its FY18 guidance to $1.26-$1.32 EPS.

Shares of NiSource stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $25.38. 392,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,292,014. NiSource has a one year low of $22.44 and a one year high of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 64.46%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NI. Barclays decreased their price target on NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on NiSource from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “$26.15” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other NiSource news, EVP Carrie J. Hightman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $722,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 325,066 shares in the company, valued at $8,695,515.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $63,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,925.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 5.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 5.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 41,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 18.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 8.7% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 26.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and offers wholesale and transmission transaction services.

