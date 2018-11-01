Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Piper Jaffray Companies (PJC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Piper Jaffray Companies were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PJC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 3,869.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies during the first quarter worth $222,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies during the second quarter worth $232,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies during the first quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Piper Jaffray Companies by 32.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Piper Jaffray Companies stock opened at $69.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.50. Piper Jaffray Companies has a one year low of $66.12 and a one year high of $99.80.

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $221.23 million for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.31%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Piper Jaffray Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th.

Piper Jaffray Companies Company Profile

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

