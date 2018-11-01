Nextgen Healthcare (NXGN) Stock Price Down 24.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN)’s share price traded down 24.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $16.00. KeyCorp currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Nextgen Healthcare traded as low as $13.89 and last traded at $14.77. 1,886,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 477% from the average session volume of 327,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Nextgen Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,534,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $402,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,350,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $420,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $130.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.55 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nextgen Healthcare Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

