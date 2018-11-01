NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 3,262 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 29,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $1,904,361.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 279,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $20,168,789.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 971,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,037,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 696,269 shares of company stock worth $49,219,634 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK opened at $73.61 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.83 and a 12-month high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $189.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. Citigroup set a $79.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

