Nexa Resources (NEXA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.28 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:NEXA traded up $1.74 on Thursday, hitting $12.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,857. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08. Nexa Resources has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $21.61.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

NEXA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Nexa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Nexa Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Nexa Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business in Latin America. It also produces copper, lead, silver and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.