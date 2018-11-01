Newpark Resources (NR) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Newpark Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newpark Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Newpark Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newpark Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

NYSE NR opened at $8.21 on Monday. Newpark Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $713.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.60 and a beta of 1.41.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $235.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.08 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Newpark Resources will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY bought a new position in Newpark Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Newpark Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Newpark Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Newpark Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Newpark Resources by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling fluids products and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

