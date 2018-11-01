Newmark Group Inc (NMRK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th.

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Newmark Group has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $16.98.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $518.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.60 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 2.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Newmark Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NMRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Newmark Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newmark Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.86.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Berkeley Point and NKF Capital Markets names.

