NewLink Genetics (NLNK) Sees Large Volume Increase

NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,135,541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the previous session’s volume of 748,551 shares.The stock last traded at $2.27 and had previously closed at $1.89.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NewLink Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut NewLink Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NewLink Genetics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.64.

The company has a market capitalization of $72.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.28.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 million. NewLink Genetics had a negative return on equity of 53.70% and a negative net margin of 252.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NewLink Genetics Corp will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NewLink Genetics by 6,778.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 486,194 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in NewLink Genetics by 593.8% in the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 366,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 314,095 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NewLink Genetics in the second quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NewLink Genetics by 125.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 225,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in NewLink Genetics by 20.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 673,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 114,650 shares during the last quarter. 42.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK)

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing NLG2103, a combination of indoximod and standard of care checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating patients with advanced melanoma; and Indigo301, a combination of indoximod with a checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic melanoma, as well as combination of indoximod with other cancer therapeutics for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, pediatric brain tumors, and acute myeloid leukemia.

