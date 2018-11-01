Newfield Exploration (NFX) Bond Prices Rise 1.7%

An issue of Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) bonds rose 1.7% against their face value during trading on Thursday. The high-yield debt issue has a 5.375% coupon and will mature on January 1, 2026. The debt is now trading at $102.63 and was trading at $101.50 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel moves in its share price.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFX. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Newfield Exploration in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Williams Capital set a $44.00 target price on shares of Newfield Exploration and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Newfield Exploration from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Newfield Exploration in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Newfield Exploration presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

Get Newfield Exploration alerts:

NFX traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.46. 37,244,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,583,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.39. Newfield Exploration Co. has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $35.20.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.27 million. Newfield Exploration had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Newfield Exploration Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lee K. Boothby sold 16,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $472,709.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Newfield Exploration during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees purchased a new stake in shares of Newfield Exploration during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Newfield Exploration during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of Newfield Exploration during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newfield Exploration during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newfield Exploration Company Profile (NYSE:NFX)

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah.

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Newfield Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newfield Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.