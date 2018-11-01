Newell Brands (NWL) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

NWL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Sunday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.81.

Shares of NWL traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.55. 16,295,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,482,046. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $33.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Craigie purchased 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $245,295.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,347.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael B. Polk purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $206,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,432,449.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $427,655,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,134,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,943,000 after acquiring an additional 295,384 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 5.4% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 9,095,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,565,000 after acquiring an additional 462,697 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 6.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,507,000 after acquiring an additional 190,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 5.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,090,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,705,000 after acquiring an additional 155,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

