Newell Brands Inc (NWL) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,134,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,384 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $312,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $25.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.81.

Newell Brands stock opened at $15.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.17. Newell Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $41.31.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael B. Polk bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $206,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 941,951 shares in the company, valued at $19,432,449.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie bought 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $245,295.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,347.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

