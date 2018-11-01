New York Times (NYT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New York Times had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $417.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE NYT traded up $1.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,682,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,186. New York Times has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 2nd. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

NYT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of New York Times to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Times currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other New York Times news, COO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 8,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $190,137.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,053.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $3,672,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,396,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,557,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 342,154 shares of company stock valued at $8,110,129. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company provides The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

