New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,547,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 899,482 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.72% of New York Community Bancorp worth $36,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NYCB. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 32.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 54,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 13,593 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $609,000. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 22.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 324,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 60,295 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 16.1% in the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 197,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 27,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 41.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 187,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $9.58 on Thursday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $14.53. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $272.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 83.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NYCB. Sandler O’Neill set a $14.00 price target on New York Community Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. B. Riley set a $11.00 price objective on New York Community Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.32.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts.

