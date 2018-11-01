New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 205,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $15,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 121.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 50.4% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 12.7% in the second quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 21.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 14.7% in the second quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EDU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $113.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.20.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp stock opened at $58.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.15. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 12 month low of $51.21 and a 12 month high of $108.40.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $859.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.68 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 23rd that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

