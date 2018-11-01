New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU) Downgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. CLSA upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.20.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $58.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.15. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 12-month low of $51.21 and a 12-month high of $108.40.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $859.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.68 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,983,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 352.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,062,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,586,000 after buying an additional 827,958 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 7.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,383,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,288,000 after buying an additional 452,870 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,052,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,786,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,432,000 after buying an additional 276,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

