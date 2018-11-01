Neutron (NTRN) Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. One Neutron coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Neutron has a market cap of $818,549.00 and $2,229.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neutron has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neutron alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00015178 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004893 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000640 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000258 BTC.

About Neutron

Neutron (CRYPTO:NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2015. Neutron’s total supply is 38,712,016 coins. The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Neutron

Neutron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.