Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NHS) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0658 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,170. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $12.15.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

