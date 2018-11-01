Netflix (NFLX) Shares Gap Up to $301.78

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $305.79, but opened at $301.78. Netflix shares last traded at $310.44, with a volume of 7978415 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on NFLX. UBS Group lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Wedbush reissued a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.41.

Get Netflix alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $124.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 105,868 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.75, for a total value of $34,804,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,804,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.70, for a total value of $305,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,155 shares of company stock valued at $109,863,328 over the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,706 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,250,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 17,350 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,491,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,333 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $24,069,000 after buying an additional 19,604 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $19,013,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.