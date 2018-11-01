Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Holdings Lifted by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,080 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 120.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,583 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 109.0% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,480 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 35.1% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,503 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11,011.1% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $301.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.38 and a fifty-two week high of $423.21. The company has a market capitalization of $124.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. UBS Group downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Netflix to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “$375.13” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Atlantic Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $413.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Netflix from $270.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.41.

In related news, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.70, for a total transaction of $305,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $116,166. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 105,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.75, for a total value of $34,804,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,804,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 322,155 shares of company stock valued at $109,863,328. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

