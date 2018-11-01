NeoGenomics (NEO) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $15.13, but opened at $16.04. NeoGenomics shares last traded at $17.71, with a volume of 2253858 shares changing hands.

The medical research company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $69.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEO shares. Raymond James set a $21.00 target price on NeoGenomics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, First Analysis set a $16.00 target price on NeoGenomics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the first quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 44.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 15,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.33 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

About NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States. It operates through Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, and other clinical laboratories.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.