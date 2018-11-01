NeoGenomics (NEO) PT Set at $22.00 by Benchmark

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) received a $22.00 target price from research analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NEO. BidaskClub upgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. First Analysis set a $16.00 price objective on NeoGenomics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.91.

NEO stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.89. 273,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,011. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.13 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 250.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,556,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,939 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,162,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,675,000 after buying an additional 401,731 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth $5,149,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 1,671,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,663,000 after buying an additional 297,384 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,397,000 after buying an additional 184,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States. It operates through Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, and other clinical laboratories.

