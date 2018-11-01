Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Receives $85.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.80.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKTR. ValuEngine raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 9th.
Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.37. The stock had a trading volume of 15,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,459. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.92 and a 12-month high of $111.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 19.67 and a quick ratio of 19.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.16 and a beta of 2.39.
In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Dennis L. Winger sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $1,798,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis L. Winger sold 34,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $2,075,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $5,825,680. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 966.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 165,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after buying an additional 149,522 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 241.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,378,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.
About Nektar Therapeutics
Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.
