Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Receives $85.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKTR. ValuEngine raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.37. The stock had a trading volume of 15,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,459. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.92 and a 12-month high of $111.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 19.67 and a quick ratio of 19.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.16 and a beta of 2.39.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.11. Nektar Therapeutics had a net margin of 65.69% and a return on equity of 174.70%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3043.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Dennis L. Winger sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $1,798,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis L. Winger sold 34,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $2,075,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $5,825,680. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 966.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 165,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after buying an additional 149,522 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 241.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,378,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

