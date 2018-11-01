Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Tower Semiconductor (TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.47% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We clearly underestimated the impact to TSEM of the general slowdown in China affecting 4Q, but equally importantly, the adverse impact to revenue due to supply shortages at specific customers. This year has been one of bad timing – a mismatch of supply/demand – combined with a market slowdown. Despite the numerous hiccups, we believe the company is now in position to fully ramp its high margin SiGe products, benefit from several product ramps on 300m and continue its win-win” arrangement with Panasonic.””

TSEM has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $29.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tower Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

TSEM opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. Tower Semiconductor has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $36.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $322.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 132,392.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after acquiring an additional 483,233 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 31.1% in the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,263,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,806,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 23.4% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,389,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,244,000 after acquiring an additional 263,833 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 40.6% in the third quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 692,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 35.0% in the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 695,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,299,000 after acquiring an additional 180,365 shares during the last quarter. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. The company provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

