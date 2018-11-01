NCR (NCR) Shares Gap Up to $26.85

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.28, but opened at $26.85. NCR shares last traded at $27.85, with a volume of 85205 shares traded.

NCR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NCR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of NCR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

Get NCR alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.77.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of NCR by 29.6% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its position in shares of NCR by 22.0% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 13,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Corporation provides omni-channel technology solutions for businesses to connect, interact, and transact with their customers worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms and applications and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.