Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). Natural Gas Services Group had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 million. On average, analysts expect Natural Gas Services Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Natural Gas Services Group stock opened at $19.30 on Thursday. Natural Gas Services Group has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $29.35. The stock has a market cap of $238.57 million, a P/E ratio of 175.45 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, CEO Stephen Charles Taylor sold 1,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $29,398.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,982 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,794.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,106 shares of company stock valued at $466,551. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

NGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Seaport Global Securities set a $24.00 price target on Natural Gas Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natural Gas Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides gas compression equipment and services to the natural gas and oil industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,546 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 369,961 horsepower.

