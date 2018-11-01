National Retail Properties (NNN) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.76-2.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.76. National Retail Properties also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $2.64-2.66 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $46.75 on Thursday. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $36.25 and a 1 year high of $48.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.26). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.74%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NNN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.86.

In related news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $79,922.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,679.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $459,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,469.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,685 shares of company stock worth $2,511,863 in the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of June 30, 2018, the company owned 2,846 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 29.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.5 years.

