National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Gabelli Forecasts (NOV)

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Gabelli cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for National-Oilwell Varco in a research report issued on Monday, October 29th. Gabelli analyst S. Wong now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. Gabelli also issued estimates for National-Oilwell Varco’s FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Johnson Rice raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $43.00 target price on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National-Oilwell Varco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.32.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $36.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,005.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. National-Oilwell Varco has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $49.08.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $198,029.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,491,494.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 5,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $238,097.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,801.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,734 shares of company stock worth $939,945 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,325,152 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $448,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374,289 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,593,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,243,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,484,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $151,227,000 after purchasing an additional 28,498 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,822,519 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $79,098,000 after purchasing an additional 16,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

