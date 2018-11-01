National Grid plc (NG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 916.50 ($11.98).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Grid to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 836 ($10.92) to GBX 858 ($11.21) in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas set a GBX 920 ($12.02) price target on National Grid and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 865 ($11.30) price target on National Grid and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NG stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) on Thursday, reaching GBX 834.20 ($10.90). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,646,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,850,000. National Grid has a 12-month low of GBX 733 ($9.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,097 ($14.33).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

