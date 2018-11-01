National General (NGHC) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NGHC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of National General from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NGHC stock opened at $27.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.92. National General has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $28.56.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. National General had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.35%. National General’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that National General will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National General news, COO Peter A. Rendall sold 6,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $171,911.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGHC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in National General by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,208,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,801,000 after buying an additional 793,507 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in National General by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,390,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,281,000 after buying an additional 728,985 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in National General by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,692,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,895,000 after buying an additional 330,210 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in National General by 1,330.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 205,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in National General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,969,000. 48.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty, and Accident and Health. The Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

