National Commerce (NCOM) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

National Commerce (NASDAQ:NCOM) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

NCOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded National Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. ValuEngine cut National Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of National Commerce in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Get National Commerce alerts:

NASDAQ NCOM opened at $37.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $749.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. National Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

National Commerce (NASDAQ:NCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $44.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.05 million. National Commerce had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 19.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Commerce will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCOM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Commerce by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 866,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,102,000 after buying an additional 201,532 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Commerce by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after buying an additional 73,928 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,681,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of National Commerce by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after buying an additional 36,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of National Commerce by 179.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 54,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 35,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

National Commerce Company Profile

National Commerce Corporation operates as the bank holding company for National Bank of Commerce that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals. The company offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings and time deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for National Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.