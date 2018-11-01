National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “National Bank of Canada provides banking services, including retail, corporate and investment banking. It operates in three business segments, personal and commercial, wealth management, and financial markets. The personal and Commercial Banking segment offers a range of services, including credit, deposit and investment solutions and international trade services. Wealth Management provides financial advice, investment solutions, products and specialized services. Financial Markets provides corporate, public sector and institutional clients with banking and investment banking service. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered National Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th.

NTIOF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.34. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $44.70 and a 1 year high of $53.84.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 20.48%. Equities research analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 21st. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.56%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

