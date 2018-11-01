Natera Inc (NTRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Natera in a research note on Friday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Natera from $21.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Natera from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. BidaskClub lowered Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th.

Get Natera alerts:

NASDAQ:NTRA traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.63. 4,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.24. Natera has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $29.62.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55). The company had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.71 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 752.93% and a negative net margin of 59.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Natera will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Natera news, COO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 45,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $1,132,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,360.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 166,667 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $4,045,008.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 481,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,697,533.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,014,988 shares of company stock valued at $48,674,710. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 375,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 30.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 76.6% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 9,820 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.