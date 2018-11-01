Nasdaq (NDAQ) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

NDAQ has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.62.

NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,087,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,124. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $71.65 and a 12 month high of $96.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $600.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.67 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $129,939.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.34, for a total transaction of $140,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Nasdaq by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Nasdaq by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Nasdaq by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in Nasdaq by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 5,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

